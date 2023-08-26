JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water issued a boil water order Saturday afternoon for its water customers in the Jerseyville District operations.

The boil water order was necessary after a minor flooding issue at the Jerseyville water treatment plant which was resolved, Illinois American Water customers impacted by the boil water order received a phone call notification Saturday afternoon from the company.

The following communities served from the Illinois American Water treatment plant in Jerseyville are impacted by the boil water order:

• Jerseyville

• Fieldon

• Nutwood

Note: The Village of Hardin is not under a boil water order. Hardin has its own ILAW water treatment plant. During the boil order, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

When the boil water order is lifted, impacted customers will receive a phone call from Illinois American Water after tests confirm the water meets all regulated quality standards.

