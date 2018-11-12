ALTON – A boil order has been issued by Illinois American Water (IAW) for portions of the Alton area.

Due to a brief water pressure drop at a booster station operated by IAW, a boil order was issued for Forest Homes, Maple Park and a northeast portion of incorporated Alton. Anytime the pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community's distribution system, a boil order must be issued. A release from IAW stated the boil order is in accordance with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations, adding customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Water is currently OK for bathing, washing and “other common uses,” according to that release.

The release also stated the boil order may be in effect for as long as 36-48 hours, adding IAW will issue another press release when it has been lifted.

