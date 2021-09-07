ALTON – Illinois American Water announced late Monday afternoon that it has lifted the boil water order issued to a large portion of City of Alton customers on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

"Customers can resume normal water usage," Illinois American Water said in the release. "During the boil water order, a series of water quality tests were performed to confirm drinking water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed the water meets all state and federal requirements. It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking."

Customers are being notified about the boil water order lift via media outreach, customer calls, and Illinois American Water website updates at:

www.illinoisamwater.com.

