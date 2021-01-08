SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana reported Friday morning that a boil order has been issued. South Roxana service line water break in the 400 block of Southard Avenue caused a temporary shutdown of water service to repair the leak.

Bob Coles, City Administrator/ Chief of Police, said: "Water service should be restored later this afternoon. The village automated phone system will be updated with the status of the water outage along with the boil order notification. (618) 254-1166."

During a boil water order, residential users of affected public water supplies should take the following measures to protect themselves from consuming potentially contaminated water:

The affected tap water should be boiled for 5 minutes.

The affected tap water may be used for washing dishes if a dishwashing machine is used. If dishes are hand washed, boiled, or bottled water should be used. The affected tap water may be used if the clean dishes are immersed for at least one minute in a sink of water to which on full tablespoon of regular household bleach has been

The affected tap water may be used for bathing and/or

The affected tap water may be used for household cleaning. NOTE: If the tap water is cloudy and/or contains particles, bottled water should be used. After the boil water order is lifted or water service resumes, these precautionary measures should be followed:

Flush the building's water lines and clean faucet screens.

Purge the water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water and ice, such as refrigerator ice makers or coffee makers.

