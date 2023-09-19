GODFREY – Illinois American Water announced Tuesday afternoon it has issued a boil water order today for water customers in the following areas only:

• Godfrey

• Grafton

• Elsah

• Chautauqua

• Jersey County Rural Water Company (sale for resale)

Terry Mackin, who handles external communications for Illinois American, said the boil water order is necessary due to a loss in water pressure during an important maintenance procedure in the water distribution system.

"During the boil water order, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. A boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued. When the boil water order is lifted, customers will receive a phone call from Illinois American Water after tests confirm water meets all regulated quality standards."

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

