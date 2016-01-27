BETHALTO - Due to a water main break, the Village of Bethalto is issuing the following boil order for Bethalto. All residents of the Airport Trailer Park and all businesses in Airport Plaza should boil their water before cooking or drinking for the next 48 hours.

Further information will be provided when the break is repaired and water tests results are available. Updated information will be provided through the Village Website, Facebook Page, and all available print and digital media outlets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Mar 12, 2024 - Budzinski Announces $9.4 Million for Six Metro East Projects   

6 days ago - Walmart Theft, Stolen Vehicle Charges Filed In Jersey County

Mar 13, 2024 - Two Face Arson Charges In Bethalto

Feb 25, 2024 - Bethalto Man Faces Attempted Murder, Battery Charges After Stabbing Family Members

Feb 23, 2024 - Bethalto Incident: Parent Combative With Police During Child Inquiry

Related Video:

Alton High School Bowling Tournament 2014

Small Business of the Month: Airport Plaza Bowl

 