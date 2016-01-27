BETHALTO - Due to a water main break, the Village of Bethalto is issuing the following boil order for Bethalto. All residents of the Airport Trailer Park and all businesses in Airport Plaza should boil their water before cooking or drinking for the next 48 hours.

Further information will be provided when the break is repaired and water tests results are available. Updated information will be provided through the Village Website, Facebook Page, and all available print and digital media outlets.

