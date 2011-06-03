Dave Boente, owner of Boente Shell in Brighton, was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, is available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation. Grantees may receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines have been met and approved.

“We are grateful to the MEDP Board for the pursuit of and administration of these grants. In 2012, the fixtures and bulbs that we had in our Brighton store were going to become obsolete, thus necessitating a costly upgrade. This grant helps tremendously. Our lighting has been improved immensely, and we will be seeing a noticeable reduction in our energy consumption as well. Brighton has been a good store for us, and with programs such as these, we will hopefully be able to add to our offerings, and continue to give back to the community that has shown us support as well,” said Boente. “In addition to the Board, we would like to thank John LeVora of LeVora Electric, who steered us through the project.”

Boente was awarded $5,000 for his lighting replacement. Other qualifying projects include HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County. The City of Brighton is a MEDP member, making any business within their city limits eligible for reimbursement.

“We feel honored to be a member of MEDP, who is able to make funds available to our businesses for necessary improvements,” said Mayor Wayne Schaefer.

To find out if your project qualifies for the program, please contact MEDP. MEDP will determine if projects meet the program requirements. Application and extended guidelines can be found at www.macoupinpartners.com/html/grant_funding.html.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

