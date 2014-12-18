A body found at 1708 Maupin Street Tuesday morning has been identified as 66-year-old Larry D. Arnold of Alton. An autopsy has been completed, however the cause and manner of death has not yet been determined. Officials are waiting on pending toxicology test results and a thorough examination by an Anthropologist.

The investigation is on-going at this time. Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call the Alton Police Department Investigations Division at (618) 463-3505.

