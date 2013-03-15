PBC Studios invites you to dance and sing with the Bob Kuban Band on Saturday, April 13th. The concert will be held at PBC Studios at 128 W Central St Bethalto, a historic building from the 1860’s which features an intimate venue and a beer and wine bar.

It all started back in 1966 when Bob Kuban and the In-Men blazed their way to the top of the charts with their horn-driven slice of blue-eyed soul, The Cheater! Now Bob Kuban will have you tapping your toes to bandstand favorites and standards as well as present-day hits.

Born in St. Louis, Bob graduated from Washington University and St. Louis Institute of Music before hitting it big with Bob Kuban and The In-Men. Gaslight Square, and his association with Ike & Tina Turner, heavily influenced his musical taste. Gaslight Square was a well known entertainment district that flourished from the early nineteen fifties into the mid-sixties and was located near the eastern part of what is now known as the Central West End neighborhood.

The Bob Kuban Band has played for The Big Red and The St. Louis Baseball Cardinals, including three World Series. In 1994, The Kuban Band entertained at the closing ceremonies of the Olympic Festival. Most recently, The Bob Kuban Band opened for Michael McDonald, formerly of the Doobie Brothers. Bob has also played with Chuck Berry in Las Vegas and at Blueberry Hill in the U. City Loop.

In 1996, Bob Kuban became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was presented a gold record for over one million records sold of The Cheater.

The ceremony took place at Riverport Amphitheater with St. Louis' KLOU Program Director Dave Dunkin making the presentation.

The Bob Kuban band will start at 7pm; doors open at 6pm. Tickets for the event are $20 or 2 for $35 and may be purchased online, by phone, or at the café. A $2 processing fee applies to tickets purchased with debit/credit. Seating is limited; If tickets are still available at the beginning of the performance, they can be purchased at the door. For more information and for all upcoming events go to www.pbcstudios.com or call 618-377-3100.

