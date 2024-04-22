ST. LOUIS - Board of Estimate and Apportionment Unanimously Approves Recommendation of Mayor Jones’s FY2025 Budget to Board of Aldermen

St. Louis, MO – Today, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which consists of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, and President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green, unanimously approved the recommendation of Mayor Jones’s FY2025 Budget to the Board of Aldermen. The budget will now go to the Board of Aldermen for their consideration and approval.

“This year’s budget prioritizes the fiscal health of St. Louis while ensuring that City departments can continue to deliver essential services that improve the lives of our residents,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I’m thankful for the approval from my colleagues on the Board of E & A, which follows both their careful scrutiny and the public's feedback. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this budget further with the Board of Aldermen in the coming weeks.”

In a virtual town hall last week, Mayor Jones outlined her budget for the public, including an explanation of the budget process as well as priority areas that help to deliver city services to residents.

The Board of Aldermen has until June 30, 2024 to approve the budget. If they fail to approve the budget by that time, the budget as passed by the Board of E & A will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

You can find the FY2025 budget at this link.

