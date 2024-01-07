ST. LOUIS - Twenty ideas for the Rams Settlement Funds have been selected to move forward to a public vote.

Over 700 ideas have been submitted by residents on the CitizenLab portal since its launch in August of 2023. In December 2023, the Board of Aldermen passed Board Resolution 159 to share their priorities for the Rams Settlement, informed by resident input through a citywide survey and multiple public hearings. Those priorities include upgrading water infrastructure, improving city services by attracting and retaining city workers, increasing public safety, improving city finances, catalyzing downtown reinvestment, increasing community mobility, and increasing access to affordable childcare.

President Green’s policy team, led by Policy Director Cristina Garmendia, reviewed all ideas submitted by residents and identified 101 ideas that address the Board’s priority challenges. From November 17 through December 31, 2023, residents were given the opportunity to provide feedback on these ideas, as well as submit additional ideas for consideration. After a preliminary assessment, twenty ideas have been selected based on their compatibility with the top priority challenges, aldermanic interest, feasibility, and public support.

Residents are now being asked to show support for their favorite ideas. Registered users on CitizenLab will receive ten “tokens” (or votes) to show which of the 20 ideas they want the Board of Aldermen to prioritize for serious consideration. Residents can cast their ten votes for a single idea or spread them across multiple ideas.

Top vote-getting ideas will be prioritized for further research and deep vetting for feasibility by City staff. Residents whose ideas receive the most public support will be asked to work with the Board of Aldermen to present their ideas during the Board’s Committee of the Whole hearings in Spring of 2024—ultimately informing how the Board of Aldermen allocates the Rams Settlement Funds later this year.

“I’m always thrilled to see the Board of Aldermen and city residents working together in this process, as our city has remained siloed for far too long. Each step of this process has centered residents’ concerns and provided numerous opportunities to participate directly in making our city better for all who live here,” said Alisha Sonnier, Alderwoman of the 7th Ward and Chair of the Committee of the Whole. “Priorities for me have been meeting residents where they are and ensuring that this process is as accessible and engaging as possible.”

The voting period ends on February 2, 2024. Residents can learn more, vote, and receive updates by visiting stlouis.citizenlab.co.

