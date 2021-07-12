ST. LOUIS - The “Board & Explore St. Louis” summerlong campaign is in full swing and Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), Metro Transit and St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) are reminding residents about the availability of the $5 Metro Day Pass, which provides an affordable means to explore all the area attractions accessible via MetroLink and MetroBus. A coupon redeemable for a free, $5 Metro Day Pass is included in the “Your Tickets to Board & Explore St. Louis” educational booklets developed by the partners to help residents and visitors learn what attractions can be accessed from various Metro Transit centers. The $5 Metro Day Pass can also be purchased on the Transit app, at Ticket Vending Machines at any MetroLink Station or Transit Center, or by visiting the MetroStore at 8th and Pine in downtown St. Louis.

A “Your Tickets to Board & Explore St. Louis” booklet can be digitally downloaded at www.cmt-stl.org or picked up at one of nearly 200 local businesses, attractions and hotels. Those interested in having one mailed to their attention can call Citizens for Modern Transit at 314-231-7272 or email their name and mailing address to info@cmt-stl.org. These booklets, along with oversized “Board & Explore St. Louis” artwork displayed at many of the Metro Transit Centers, promote area attractions near public transportation and feature a QR code with walking directions from the transit stops to these destinations. Individuals can also use QR code or go directly to www.cmt-stl.org to enter to win gift cards to these and other area hot spots over the summer months.

“This campaign provides a valuable opportunity for the partnering organizations to interact with riders, strengthen relationships and reinforce their collective commitment to a safe, comfortable, customer-focused transit experience,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We encourage area residents to get out and explore all the community has to offer via transit.”

The “Board & Explore St. Louis” campaign runs through Aug. 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org, www.metrostlouis.org or www.scctd.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 14 battery electric buses and 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 68 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, Ill. If commuters have questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

