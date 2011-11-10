Bill's IGA on East Main in Staunton, recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

"This program has been a great opportunity for Staunton businesses. I amglad to see Bill's IGA able to take advantage of this chance to improve their lighting and cut energy costs," said Craig Neuhaus, Mayor of Staunton.

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois' Act on Energy program.

"We replaced 105 fixtures and the amount of light has just increased tremendously," said Owner Bill Miller.

Bill's IGA was awarded $5,000 for their lighting replacement from the Build Macoupin County program. Other qualifying projects included HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses had to be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

Bill's IGA is a family-owned grocery store offering a full service cold deli, meat department and carryout services. The store celebrated 30 years in business this year and has held an IGA Five Star Store rating for the last decade. They operate Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., 618-635-2121. Bill's IGA honors double coupons everyday on all manufacturer's coupons up to and including 50 cents. Visit their website at www.billsstaunton.iga.com or on Facebook at Bill's IGA.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

