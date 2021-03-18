ALTON - Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross, glowed with a smile on her face Wednesday, St. Patrick's Day, following what she called “a great weekend.” An enormous amount of corned beef and cabbage was sold at lunch and dinner on the special Irish day.

Bluff City Grill traditionally serves corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, along with its Rueben sandwiches and green draft beer, which is a huge hit.

“Things are definitely looking better,” Gross said after a year battling the COVID-19 Pandemic. “People were already excited about St. Patrick’s Day this past Saturday. I am definitely looking forward to the future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gross said it is obvious with COVID-19 numbers on the decline people are more comfortable with restaurant appearances.

During COVID-19, Bluff City Grill has been updating its patio and working on its banquet hall. By April, they will start booking banquet requests.

For more information, contact (618) 433-8288 or visit the web page at:

https://bluffcitygrillalton.com/

More like this: