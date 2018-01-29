FLORISSANT, MO. - The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14 and under fast-pitch softball team took second place in the USA Winter Indoor Bash held at the Riversedge Sports Complex in Florissant, Mo., January 26-28.

Bluff City Elite fell to the Illinois Esprit Owens team by a score of 2-1 in the final contest of the weekend.

On the way to the championship game pitcher Lauren Lenihan threw no-hitters against the Lady Legends of Knob Knoster, Mo., and the Legacy 03 of Blue Springs, Mo.

The players are, front Row L-R: Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, and Lauren Lenihan. Back Row L-R: Coach Eric Foersterling, Leah Link, Lexie Hays, Chloe Segarra, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Brianna Roloff, Blythe Roloff, and Coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured: Katie Peterson, Madelyn Brueckner, and Olivia Goodman.

