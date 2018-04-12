FLORISSANT, MO. - The Bluff City Elite 14 and under softball team capped an undefeated weekend with a championship win at the Opening Day Tournament held in Florissant, MO., on April 7-8.

With the snow falling, BC Elite defeated the Semo Smashers 04 by a score of 7-0. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan delivered a shutout, striking out 5 while walking 2.

The team currently has a fourteen game win streak for the spring season. Front Row L-R: Chloe Segarra, Katie Peterson, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Brueckner, Carli Foersterling. Back Row L-R: Coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Kylie Angel, Reese Plont, Tracy Scroggins, Olivia Goodman, Coach Amanda Evola