JACKSONVILLE - The Bluff City Elite 14 and Under Fastpitch Softball Team went undefeated over the weekend to win the Mother's Day Play the Turf Tournament held at Lenz Field in Jacksonville.

BC Elite posted a 6-0 record defeating the Cobras Fastpitch 04 team 6-4 in the Championship game on Sunday, May 13.

On the way to the championship, Bluff City Elite pitchers threw two shutout games. Kylie Angel posted a 7-0 victory over the Capital City Chaos, giving up four hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Pitcher Lauren Lenihan shut out the Midwest Adrenaline surrendering just two hits while striking out eight and walking one on the way to an 8-0 victory.

