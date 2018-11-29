EAST ALTON - Kelley and Kyle Shirley couldn’t be more excited than they are about their new Blue Ice Creamery that is poised to open soon in the Eastgate Plaza area.

Blue Ice Creamery, located at 127 Eastgate Plaza, will offer both dairy and non-dairy hand-crafted ice creams. The creamery will have an abundance of selections offering everything from ice cream to smoothies, sorbet, shakes, and a variety of coffees, espresso and much more. Hot dogs, chips, chili, cookies and sodas will also be offered.

Kyle and Kelley are ecstatic about the changes that are occurring at Eastgate Plaza and said they know once all the construction and renovations are finished, ‘Eastgate’ will be a special place to visit.

Kyle had a long career in government service and was a criminal investigator for the US Marshals Service prior to looking at opening a new business. Kyle is also a United States Navy veteran.

“I was injured in the line of duty and after five back surgeries they said I was medically retired,” he said. “I started looking to do something else and I discovered the blue ice cream. I wanted to do something I enjoy and I love making and eating ice cream. I can remember as a kid we could get a scoop of butter pecan or pistachio or whatever flavor of ice cream. Nobody does that anymore in the Riverbend and I figured why not. Hopefully, kids will love it as much as I did at that age.”

Kyle attended East Alton-Wood River High School and he said he is excited about servicing his former hometown.

“I hope the changes revitalize Eastgate Plaza and it is as good is it was in the 1980s,” he said. “We are excited about being here.”

“We are going to do small-batch handmade ice cream and serve it with multiple flavors that are hand-scooped, much like the old fashioned ice cream shop does. You are going to see all the things you do in a normal ice cream shop, but we will also have drinks like soda, coffees, espresso and things like that.”

Kyle said he believes it is important to offer both dairy and non-dairy options so those with allergies or intolerance, can enjoy ice cream delights.

“We will have sugarless options and nondairy in addition to our regular ice cream products,” he said. “We are going to try to look into doing a sugar-free flavoring, too. We will have options rotating from strawberry, cherry, or anything else, along with fresh fruit or other flavorings.”

See the Blue Ice Creamery Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/blueicecreamery/

