GODFREY - Family and friends of Bethany Bohn will hold a blood drive in her memory on Friday, May 10 in Godfrey. The former Clerk for the Village of Godfrey passed away following her battle with colon cancer in March 2023. Blood donors are invited to join her family, friends, and former colleagues from the Village of Godfrey in supporting our region’s blood supply and to remember her spirit of generosity while helping others in treatment for cancer.

Blood Drive in Memory of Bethany Bohn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 10

Landmark Reality, 3049 Godfrey Road

To schedule an appointment, call ImpactLife at 800.747.5401 or go to bloodcenter.org/group, grp #11644

Bethany was a Realtor for Landmark Realty in Godfrey before beginning her tenure as the deputy village clerk for Godfrey in 2012. She won election to become the Godfrey’s village clerk in 2020. She supported numerous charitable organizations as a donor and volunteer over the years, including the Five A's, Alton Athletics Association, Rotary Club, and by fostering animals in the Partners for Pets program.

More blood transfusions are given to patients in treatment for cancer than for any other reason. To thank donors who give blood at this time of year, ImpactLife is providing all presenting donors with a voucher to redeem for their choice of an electronic gift card, bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, or an equivalent value donation to Best Friends Animal Society through the blood center’s “ Good Giving ” program.

Whole blood donation (Donor Centers and mobile blood drives)

$20 gift card, $20 donation OR 1,000 points

Double red and plasma only donations

$25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

Platelet donations (donors who have given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife)

$25 gift card, $25 donation OR 1,500 points

Platelet donations (donor’s first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife)

$50 gift card, $50 donation OR 3,000 points

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. ImpactLife operates 23 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

For more information on blood inventories and donor promotions, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

