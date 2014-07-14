Bethalto, IL -  An upcoming blood drive hosted by Bethalto Rotary and Villa Rose Senior Living Community will feature more than just juice and snacks.

On Monday, July 28 from 4-7pm at Villa Rose Senior Living Community (401 S. Moreland Rd, Bethalto, IL), blood donors will not only gain the satisfaction of helping those in need, but also gain a chance to win some great prizes!

Those who make an appointment will be entered in a drawing to win a lawn care package, including a walk behind lawn mower and $100 gift card.

To schedule a donation, log on to www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org and enter sponsor Code 10492, or just contact Vicki Zalsman at (618) 377-4000. To learn more about Villa Rose Senior Living Community, visit their website: www.villaroseslc.com.

