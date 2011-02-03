Edwardsville, Ill. –Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is seeking additional blood donors to help our region’s blood supply recover from this week’s blizzard. The Blood Center has lost hundreds of donations this week due to cancelled blood drives and the closing of several MVRBC Donor Centers on Tues., Feb., 1 and all day on Wed., Feb. 2.

The Blood Center will resume normal operations on Thurs., Feb. 3, with opportunities to give blood at MVRBC Donor Centers and on mobile blood drives throughout its service region. Walk-ins are welcome, although prospective donors may also schedule an appointment by calling MVRBC at (618) 659-0542.

Friday, February 4

Maryville

First National Bank (2623 North Center St.)

2 p.m. -- 6 p.m.

Monday, February 7

Highland

Highland Hope Church (Highway 160 &Daiber Road)

3 p.m. -- 7 p.m.

Collinsville

Sanford Brown College (1101 East Port Plaza Drive)

1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9

Edwardsville

Edwardsville Knights of Columbus (7132 Marine Road)

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 10

Godfrey

Lewis & Clark Community College (5800 Godfrey Road)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 11

Belleville

Governor French Academy (219 West Main Street)

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“This was a massive storm that hit our entire service region,” said David Parsons, President of the Southern Division of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “Because of that, our collections were greatly diminished for two full days,” Parsons added. MVRBC's service region extends from St. Louis, Missouri in the south to Platteville, Wisconsin in the north. Lost donations from this week’s blizzard are estimated to exceed 1,000 units.

Based in Davenport, Iowa, MVRBC is the provider of blood and blood components for 75 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including seven hospitals in the Metro East and eight hospitals in the Metro West. “Of course, the reasons hospitals need blood for transfusions don’t just go away when the weather is bad,” said Parsons, noting the national blood supply is much lower than normal because of this snowstorm and others hitting the east coast in January. “That's why we're looking to recruit as many donors as possible after the storm.”

All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with parental permission) who are in good health and weigh at least 110 lbs. are eligible to give blood. Additional restrictions apply through the pre-donation screening process. The process of giving blood takes about one hour. To find a nearby mobile blood drive or to schedule an appointment at an MVRBC Donor Center, call (618) 659-0542.

