ST. LOUIS — A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31

IL

Bond

Mulberry Grove

3/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street

Pocahontas

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Calhoun

Hardin

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

_______________

Clay

Flora

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

Louisville

3/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

Xenia

3/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16

_______________

Coles

Charleston

3/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street

Mattoon

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road

_______________

Crawford

Palestine

3/31/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

3/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

3/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

3/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

3/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, East 5th Street

Vandalia

3/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue

3/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street

_______________

Jasper

Newton

3/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

Jefferson

Bluford

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street

Ina

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

Mount Vernon

3/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dr. Andy Hall Early Childhood Center, 301 South 17th Street

3/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

3/26/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., New Life Church of the Nazarene, 285 Maple Summit Rd.

3/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Susnig Center, 401 Mound St.

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Farms Group, 31832 Delhi Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

3/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

3/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St

Bethalto

3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Edwardsville

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Home Depot, 2500 Troy Rd

3/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

3/18/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

Granite City

3/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Highland

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Maryville

3/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASSOCIATED BANK, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

_______________

Marion

Centralia

3/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Family Center, 1824 South Poplar

Salem

3/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

3/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

3/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

Valmeyer

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Catholic, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo

3/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr.

_______________

Randolph

Chester

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

Red Bud

3/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza

3/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

3/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Noble

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

3/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., In Memory of Ian BeQuette, 1428 N Illinois St,

3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

Fairview Heights

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/18/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/25/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Marissa

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

Mascoutah

3/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

O Fallon

3/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr

3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive

_______________

Washington

Okawville

3/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church

Radom

3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michaels School, 52 South 3rd Street

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 Olive Street

Cuba

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

Steelville

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Presbyterian Church, 211 N 1st St,

_______________

Franklin

Gray Summit

3/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

Sullivan

3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge

3/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sullivan Eagles, 1000 Acid Mine Road

3/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, Highway 185 and Springfield Road

Union

3/15/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/31/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

3/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Comtrea, 21 Municipal Drive

3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

3/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

3/29/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Cedar Hill

3/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane

3/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8265 Local Hillsboro Rd.

Herculaneum

3/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

High Ridge

3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

Hillsboro

3/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., In Memory of Specialist Jackson Johnson, 10851 Highway 21

Imperial

3/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

3/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

3/25/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., O'Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr

Saint Charles

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 6308 Hwy N

3/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

Saint Peters

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

3/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/22/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Charles County Family YMCA, 3900 Shady Springs Ln

3/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

3/16/2021: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D

3/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

_______________

Saint Clair

Lowry City

3/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Boy Scout Hall, 2740-2998 State Hwy A

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

3/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

3/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

Desloge

3/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

Farmington

3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

3/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Steps Church of God, 306 N Carleton

Leadwood

3/24/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Leadwood Fire Protection District, 1101 Mills Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

3/16/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

3/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

Bridgeton

3/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Manheim St Louis, 13813 St. Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Chesterfield, 355 Chesterfield Center East

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/31/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

3/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Eureka

3/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Chamber of Commerce, 113 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Suite C

Fenton

3/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan

Florissant

3/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/25/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/31/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Saint Louis

3/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

3/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd

3/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2143 N. Ballas Rd

3/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps Community Center, 824 Union Rd

3/17/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road

3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

3/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Road

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd

3/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

3/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

3/31/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road

3/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

University City

3/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave.

Wildwood

3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

3/15/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

3/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., SumnerOne, 6691 Manchester Avenue

3/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

3/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lexington Elementary, 5030 Lexington Ave

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

3/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

3/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St.

Warrenton

3/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

3/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

_______________

Washington

Potosi

3/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P

_______________

