GODFREY – The Illinois Adult Continuing Educators Association (IACEA) has named Lewis and Clark Community College Adult Education student Alexandra (Thompson) Blockton as the winner of the 2021 Paul Simon Adult Learner of the Year award.

Blockton, a single mother, was selected from a pool of five nominees and was moved to tears after learning of her win.

“I cried happy tears,” she said. “I felt all the nights I stayed up late doing homework was worth it. It made me feel like I was progressing.”

L&C Adult Education Program Coordinator Kelly Meyer considers Blockton to be a leader in and out of the classroom.

“Alexandra has proven herself to be an asset to Lewis and Clark Community College in ways that have been nothing short of mind-blowing,” Meyer said. “Her academic growth, dedication to adult education and our college, and spirit of volunteerism inspire our staff and students on a daily basis.”

Blockton, who works as a full-time AmeriCorps member and teacher’s aide for L&C’s Adult Education program, began her journey at L&C in 2018, when she enrolled to earn her high school equivalency degree.

Article continues after sponsor message

She has since become a Leadership Ambassador Team member and coordinates volunteer activities for L&C’s YouthBuild AmeriCorps members.

Blockton, who loves to read and write, has plans to become a teacher.

“Alexandra has big dreams,” Meyer said. “She plans to continue her education at Lewis and Clark Community College, complete her general education requirements, then earn her baccalaureate degree.”

L&C’s Associate Dean of Adult Education Valorie Harris believes Blockton’s courage, grit and resiliency makes her a standout student.

“I can’t think of a more deserving candidate for this award,” Harris said. “She is a devoted and cherished member of our adult education team.”

The criteria considered by the IACEA for the Paul Simon Adult Learner of the Year Award is as follows:

Improved the life/lives of themselves or others as a result of learning experiences.

Demonstrated leadership abilities.

Maintained family, civic or employment responsibilities while pursuing educational goals.

Overcame difficult circumstances in order earn an education.

Supportive of others engaged in adult learning.

Earned awards or honors for educational achievement.

To learn about programs offered by L&C’s Adult Education division, call (618) 468-4141 or visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

More like this: