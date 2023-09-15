ALTON – The Marquette Catholic football team posted its first win in over two seasons, snapping a 24-game losing streak.

While it was a team effort, one player stood out thanks to a four-touchdown game.

Senior receiver Duarell Blocker was all over the place in the Explorers’ 49-21 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers last Saturday.

His four scores were all rushing from 23, 46, and 53 yards out. His 80-yard punt return was just the icing on the cake for Marquette.

For his performance in the historic win, Duarell Blocker is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Athlete of the Month For the Explorers.

Having a game with well over 200 yards rushing, head coach Eric Dickerson was thrilled with Blocker’s game.

“Great kid,” Dickerson said. “Get the kid the ball and put him in a little bit of space. He had a great game.”

Marquette is on the road in week four taking on Salem. The Explorers will be back at home next week against a tough Althoff Catholic team.

Congratulations to Blocker for being a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

