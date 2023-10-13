EDWARDSVILLE –Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Homecoming & Family Weekend has launched with 27 events and more than a thousand registered for the key celebration: the COUGARFEST Block Party. This signature event, complete with the live band Jackson and Mars, food trucks and games, is an opportunity for visitors to the campus community to meet SIUE Athletic Teams in person and participate in family fun. Due to impending weather conditions, organizers have relocated COUGARFEST from City Park in downtown Edwardsville to SIUE First Community Arena, Vadalabene Center Friday, October 13, 5 – 10 p.m.

“COUGARFEST will really kick off the weekend,” said Cathy Taylor, MPA, Senior Director of Alumni and Donor Relations. “This is a new component to our Homecoming celebration. Be prepared for the big reveal of the new Eddie Mascot.”

Friday afternoon, the COUGARFEST Block Party will open with SIUE Volleyball facing off against Tennessee Tech, and a school mascot with a whole new look. Post-game festivities include bounce houses, face painting, and the live band Jackson and Mars, set to take the stage for an unforgettable performance. For those who attend this free event, canned goods for the Cougar Cupboard are encouraged.

Saturday activities begin at 9 a.m. with in-person and virtual 10K, 5K and one-mile runs for the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run and Pancake Breakfast. At 10 a.m. Eddie Palooza continues with the viewing of the partial solar eclipse.

The Cougar Fan Zone, Saturday 4 – 7 p.m., will ready the crowd for SIUE Men’s Soccer, complete with fireworks, at Korte Stadium. The game begins at 7 p.m.Register for the pre-game Family Fun Zone, complete with yard games, prize giveaways, Bubble Bus, inflatables, face painting, local vendors and food and beverages available for purchase by clicking here.

All details and registration information may be found at https://www.siue.edu/ homecoming-family-weekend/.

