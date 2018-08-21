SEE VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY - Bliss Salon and Spa, in Godfrey, has been named August’s RiverBender Growth Association Small Business of the Month. Bliss offers salon services such as: hair, massage, skin care, hair extensions, and permanent cosmetics.

Bliss is also the only dealer in the Riverbend area to carry Bare Minerals Makeup and Skincare. Along with those services, if you are losing your hair due to cancer treatment you are eligible for one free wig from your American Cancer Society. The stylists at Bliss are available to cut and style the wig during your fitting, if desired, at no charge. Appointments are required.

To contact Bliss Salon and Spa you can call (618) 374-6292 or visit them at beblissbeautiful.com. They are located at 3047 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, IL. 62035. Their hours are: Tuesday Through Thursday from 10AM-7PM, Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-3PM. Gift certificates are available.

