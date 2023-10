Blessing of the Hands Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Rev. Mike Southcombe, a chaplain at Alton Memorial Hospital, anoints the hands of Alton Memorial Hospital nurse Gwen Riney during a "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony Monday in the AMH Healing Garden. The blessing was part of National Hospital Week activities at AMH. Article continues after sponsor message ### Print Version Submit a News Tip