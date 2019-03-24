SEE VIDEO:

ROXANA - The Annual Blessing of the Bikes event in Roxana attracted estimated 800-plus riders on Sunday at Roxana Park.

The event began at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene, with a service at 10 a.m. and the Blessing of the Bikes occurred at noon.

Lynn Hatfield, a spokesperson for the Blessing of the Bikes, said: “We are blessed today to not have any rain. The rain broke for the bike blessing and the biker memorial ceremony. The bike blessing and biker memorial program happen every year on the first weekend closest to spring. We want to start the riding season off with a bang and bless the motorcycles for a good riding season.”

Hatfield said a biker memorial committee and the Outlanders put the event on this year.

“It is a great event to remember those who gone on before us, whether a member of the club or independent rider,” she said. “Any of them can get a brick and their name is read during the memorial portion of the event. This was a really good crowd for the day; we probably had 800-some riders here today.”

