STATE PARK PLACE - The police department of Caseyville, IL and fire department of State Park Place, IL have recently placed Blessing Boxes outside their stations at the request of their citizens for residents to take food from if needed or place food in if they are able.

Making A Difference is challenging other area fire departments and police stations to do the same. This program allows residents in need to get the food they need 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

If you get permission to put a Blessing Box at your local police or fire station please take a picture of it and share it on Making A Difference’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/becausetheymatter/ and on their city Facebook pages.

You may also donate directly to Making a Difference at https://www.becausetheymatter.com/. Together, we can all make a difference. For more information, please call Michelle Dodson at 618-514-4393.

