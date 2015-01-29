A two-alarm blaze destroyed Andy's Auto Body in Maryville on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 14 Schiber Court in Maryville around 1 p.m. Firefighters from Maryville, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy and Granite City responded to the fire. No one inside working was injured after the fire broke out.

A Maryville Fire Department source said it appeared the fire started in the auto body shop paint room.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fire officials said the blaze was extremely difficult to battle.

The fire official speculated it will be some time before Andy's reopens. Insurance adjustors and the state fire marshal's office will be on the scene in coming days to assess damage and pinpoint cause of fire.

More like this: