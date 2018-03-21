JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s Blake Wittman, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, was named to the IHSA District 17 Honorable Mention All-State Basketball Team.

He led the Panthers in scoring with 14.6 points, rebounding (4.9 a game), steals (1.8), and blocks, along with 1.6 assists. He also made 45 three-pointers this season.

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder said Wittman had a great season.

“Blake led us in points, rebounds, steals and blocks,” Reeder said. “The old saying that when your best player is also your hardest worker then your team is going to be successful rang true for us this year.”