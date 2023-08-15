PIASA - Southwestern football head coach Pat Keith has a couple options for his team's starting quarterback this season.

One option is his son, senior Logan Keith, the other is sophomore Blake Rimbey.

Both could be seen in a practice last Friday acting as the QB in offensive drills as the two are seemingly fighting for the starting spot.

Regardless of what happens, one thing is for sure, Blake's heading into the new season confident in himself and his team.

"I feel like we've got some guys that are going to do some pretty good things. I feel like we can get a pretty good season going."

Blake is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

He believes his team has what it takes to get back to the playoffs and is just looking forward to having fun this season.

"We don't have any doubts," he said about being able to make the playoffs.

"We lost some pretty good guys, but I feel like we got better at catching balls, got better at blocking."

The Piasa Birds lost go-to QB Quinten Strohbeck to graduation, opening up the position for someone else to step into.

Blake is also on the Southwestern baseball team.

Southwestern kicks off their football season on the road in Gillespie on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

