MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that as of 4 p.m. October 7, 2021, Blake A. Jones, 18, of Worden, the suspect in several offenses related to the recent deaths of three from a Bethalto family, was in custody. A booking photo of the 18-year-old was also released by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Jones resided in the 8200 block of Renken Road, Worden. John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, died in the tragic crash that was reported at approximately 7:43 p.m. on August 13, 2021, at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road outside the Bethalto city limits near the Fosterburg area.

Jones was charged with the following offenses:

Count I - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count II - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count III - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Article continues after sponsor message

Count IV - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count V - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count VI - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count VII - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

Count VIII - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

Count IX - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

The bond was set at $1,000,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Ron Slemer. Arrangements through the defendant’s legal counsel were made to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday.

More like this:

Related Video: