MATTOON — Blackhawk Bank (“Blackhawk”) will convert to First Mid Bank & Trust (“First Mid”) this coming weekend. Blackhawk banking centers will close Friday evening, December 1, 2023, and reopen on Monday, December 4, 2023, as First Mid banking centers. Since the completed acquisition of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Blackhawk Bank, earlier this year in August, First Mid and Blackhawk have been working closely together to make a smooth transition for both customers and employees.

Welcome Packets containing important account information were mailed in advance of the conversion date to prepare Blackhawk customers for upcoming changes. “We are thrilled to welcome our new Blackhawk Bank customers and want to make the conversion as easy as possible for them,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Mid.

“There will be some one-time actions customers will need to take, such as logging in to Online Banking and activating new debit cards. If they have any questions, they can visit our website to learn more, stop by any of our branches, or call our dedicated Customer Support team at 877-888-5629. We will continue to build on Blackhawk’s longstanding legacy of strong customer and community relationships while providing our new markets with a broader range of financial solutions, including insurance and trust services.”

The merger expands First Mid’s geographic footprint in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin markets, with added locations in the following cities: Belvidere, Machesney Park, McHenry, Rockford, Roscoe, and St. Charles in Illinois and Beloit and Janesville in Wisconsin. With the completion of this acquisition, First Mid will offer its customers banking convenience through 82 banking centers across Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., Blackhawk Bank, First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is an $8.0 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

