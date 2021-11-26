CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College will celebrate the holiday season with a Lessons and Carols service on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Clegg Chapel on the college campus. The annual Christmas at Blackburn musical event will start at 7:00 pm and includes performances from Blackburn Voices and College Choir and accompaniment from Dr. See Tsai Chan, adjunct professor of Music at Blackburn. There will also be nine scripture readings presented by students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of celebrating Christmas at Blackburn. The carols and candlelight make for a magical evening ushering in the Christmas season,” Dr. Joseph Welch, professor of Music and director of the performance, explained. Christmas at Blackburn is a long-standing tradition and Welch is excited to be able to bring it back this year after last year’s performance was unable to happen. He stated that this is a great opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season and to support students.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reservations and masks are required for the event. To reserve your tickets or for more information, contact the Music Office at (217) 854-5704 or email music@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: