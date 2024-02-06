CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, will host prospective students and their families for an Open House on Monday, February 19, 2024, beginning at 9:00 AM. The winter event is designed to be an engaging opportunity for prospective first-year and transfer students to gather important information about the college application process. For students who bring their official transcripts, it may be possible to get an instant admission decision and find out immediately if they can attend Blackburn in the fall.

Throughout the day, students and families will tour the beautiful 80-acre campus, make personal connections with current students and professors, and get to know what life is like as a Blackburn student. In addition to a complimentary lunch, they will see first-hand Blackburn’s unique approach to education as the only student-managed Work Program in the nation and discover how graduates build full resumes that will give them a four-year head start launching their future careers.

“Finding a school that will be the right fit for the student is the most important part of the college search process,” said Justin Norwood, Vice President for Inclusive Enrollment and a Blackburn graduate. “This event is a great opportunity for students and families of all backgrounds to connect with our campus community and learn about the benefits of a college degree at an affordable price.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Admissions and Financial Aid team will be available to answer all of your questions, including about opportunities like the Macoupin Promise - where qualified graduates of Macoupin County high schools can go to Blackburn tuition-free.

For more information and to register for an event, go to blackburn.edu/visit or email admissions@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2024. Blackburn also earned a top-ten ranking for social mobility. Blackburn has been listed as a top performer for social mobility each year the list has been published. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2022 and 2023. The publication has twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: