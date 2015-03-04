Blackburn College Releases Fall 2014 Semester Dean's List
CARLINVILLE - The following students were added to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2014 semester.These students earned a GPA of at least 3.6 to be named to the Dean's List.
At Blackburn College the requirement for being named to the Dean's List is a minimum 3.6 GPA. The students to achieve this mark work their hardest to excel in their classes and deserve to be recognized for their accomplishment.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois and among the top 50 in the U.S. The school remains the most affordable, residential liberal arts college in the state.
Alton, IL
Taylor Mayberry, Junior, Human Resource Development
Belleville, IL
Catherine Young, Senior, Biology-Pre-Med & Other Health Professions Track
Collinsville, IL
Jacob Callahan, Junior, Performing Arts-Theatre
East Alton, IL
Elizabeth Orr, Sophomore, Graphic Arts
Godfrey, IL
Katelyn Gilbreth, Senior, Accounting
Jordan Range, Senior, Biology - General Track
Granite City, IL
Christa Lancaster, Senior, Elementary Education
Desiree McCollum, Junior, Biology - Environmental Track
Highland, IL
Christine Hobbs, Sophomore, Marketing
Jerseyville, IL
Patrick Benedict, Sophomore, History
Margaret Best, Senior, Business Management
Kelly Erwin, Senior, Business Management
Kara Hecker, Senior, Art
Traci Kamp, Senior, Computer Science
O'Fallon, IL
Hope Coston, Senior, Biology - General Track
Troy, IL
Rachael Lancey, Senior, Communications
West Alton, MO
Kaitlyn Pugh, Junior, Biology - General Track
Wood River, IL
Lindsey Becker, Senior, Art
Kayla Liebman, Junior, Biology - General Track
