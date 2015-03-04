CARLINVILLE - The following students were added to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2014 semester.These students earned a GPA of at least 3.6 to be named to the Dean's List.

At Blackburn College the requirement for being named to the Dean's List is a minimum 3.6 GPA. The students to achieve this mark work their hardest to excel in their classes and deserve to be recognized for their accomplishment.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois and among the top 50 in the U.S. The school remains the most affordable, residential liberal arts college in the state.

Alton, IL

Taylor Mayberry, Junior, Human Resource Development

Belleville, IL

Catherine Young, Senior, Biology-Pre-Med & Other Health Professions Track

Collinsville, IL

Jacob Callahan, Junior, Performing Arts-Theatre

East Alton, IL

Elizabeth Orr, Sophomore, Graphic Arts

Godfrey, IL

Katelyn Gilbreth, Senior, Accounting

Jordan Range, Senior, Biology - General Track

Granite City, IL

Christa Lancaster, Senior, Elementary Education

Desiree McCollum, Junior, Biology - Environmental Track

Highland, IL

Christine Hobbs, Sophomore, Marketing

Jerseyville, IL

Patrick Benedict, Sophomore, History

Margaret Best, Senior, Business Management

Kelly Erwin, Senior, Business Management

Kara Hecker, Senior, Art

Traci Kamp, Senior, Computer Science

O'Fallon, IL

Hope Coston, Senior, Biology - General Track

Troy, IL

Rachael Lancey, Senior, Communications

West Alton, MO

Kaitlyn Pugh, Junior, Biology - General Track

Wood River, IL

Lindsey Becker, Senior, Art

Kayla Liebman, Junior, Biology - General Track

