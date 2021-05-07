CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College is having their final monthly installment of its “Raise the Bar” speaker series on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10 am. The speaker series are free, completely virtual, discussions that offer opportunities to learn from Blackburn professors and administrators as they discuss timely topics and share some of their life experiences.



The topic, “How to Fight Fake News,” will feature Dr. Natasha Casey, professor of communications at Blackburn. Casey holds a Ph.D. in communication studies from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. Her research interests include critical race theory and media and information literacy, the latter of which is one of the key themes of the panel. Casey will be leading a discussion on the origins of fake news and the challenges of separating fact from fiction in the digital age. “This discussion will highlight how important media literacy is when fighting fake news and false information online,” Casey explained.



The “Raise the Bar” speaker series have been successful, completely virtual discussions hosted by Blackburn College. Panel discussion topics have included “Bees, Trees, & Solar”, “Music & Theatre”, “Psychology & Changes for Future Generations”, and “U.S Supreme Court Issues, Explanations & Expectations”.



The speaker series, organized by Blackburn's Office of Institutional Advancement, is free and the public is encouraged to participate. To register online or watch replays of recent events in the series, please visit http://blackburn.edu/raisethebar

