CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has named Kim Camara-Harvey as Athletic Director. Serving as a key member and advisor on the President's leadership team, Camara-Harvey will provide vision, leadership, and direction for all aspects of the College's athletic department, including its 15 NCAA Division III athletic programs, student-athlete recruitment, and facilities. She will also provide oversight for intramurals, club sports, and collaboration with community partners for athletic opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to join Blackburn College to work alongside and collaborate with our fantastic Athletics staff, committed student-athletes, and all of the faculty and staff across campus," Camara-Harvey said. "Blackburn is a special place, with the unique Work Program and a strong commitment to Athletics, and the College has positioned itself for a bright future. I'm excited to continue to move this department forward by creating an exceptional student-athlete experience that will build and maintain a strong connection to Blackburn beyond graduation."

Camara-Harvey holds an impressive background in collegiate athletics. She comes to Blackburn from Mitchell College in New London, CT, where she served as Associate Athletic Director, Senior Woman Administrator, and Deputy Title IX Coordinator. Before Mitchell, Camara-Harvey had a seven-year tenure as Assistant Athletic Director of Business Operations and Head Softball Coach at Johnson & Wales University, leading teams to four consecutive conference titles and three NCAA tournament victories. She also arrives with experience as Assistant Softball Coach and Admissions Coordinator at Webster University in St. Louis and as Head Softball Coach at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

"I am pleased to welcome Kim Camara-Harvey to our community," said Dr. Gregory J. Meyer, President of Blackburn College. "The Athletic Director is a vital leadership position, playing a key role in driving the College toward a successful future. Kim's extensive experience in administration and coaching, and enthusiasm for student-athlete development, will significantly impact current and future generations of Blackburn students."

Camara-Harvey earned a degree in mathematics at the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University. She began her role at Blackburn on July 19.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains substantial experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

