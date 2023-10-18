CARLINVILLE - As the autumn air sets in, the Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre is pleased to announce its highly anticipated Fall performance schedule. Talented students will perform an array of captivating musical moments that will resonate with both the campus and the community. With a lineup that showcases a mix of styles, the College invites the campus and community to celebrate the season with Blackburn.

Performances for the Fall of 2023 include:

Blackburn Music Showcase - Bothwell Auditorium (Friday, October 27 at 7:00 pm)

The Blackburn Music Showcase will feature the Blackburn College Choir, along with several student soloists performing a variety of music representing the group’s upcoming season. This showcase is directed by Dr. Joseph Welch, Professor of Music at Blackburn, and accompaniment will be provided by adjunct professor Dr. See Tsai Chan.

Dream On: A Rock Concert - Bothwell Auditorium (Friday, November 17 at 7:00 pm)

A special rock concert featuring Blackburn's Ensemble/Staged Production students, accompanied by a live band, will perform a wide variety of rock songs, ranging from classic to modern and somewhere in between. The theme, “Dream On,” is central to the focus of the Music department for this year: growth, goals, and dreams. Blackburn’s Voice Instructor, Professor Cady Thomas Potts, will direct the concert.

Christmas at Blackburn - Clegg Chapel (Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 pm)

Blackburn College will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Christmas at Blackburn event. A Lessons and Carols service, the celebration will include the Blackburn College Choir and scripture readings presented by students, faculty, and community members. Blackburn’s Professor of Philosophy and Religion, Dr. Carter Aikin, will preside at the event. Music faculty Dr. Joseph Welch and Dr. See Tsai Chan will direct the production and provide accompaniment, respectively. Clegg Chapel is located in Hudson Hall – the main academic building on campus.

All performances are free and open to the public. For additional information regarding these performances, contact music@blackburn.edu or call 217-854-5704.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2024. Blackburn also earned a top-ten ranking for social mobility. Blackburn has been listed as a top performer for social mobility each year the list has been published. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2022 and 2023. The publication has twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

