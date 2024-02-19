CARLINVILLE - As the frosty air blankets the region, the Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre is pleased to look towards the next season and announce its Spring Performance Schedule. From riveting musical compositions to spellbinding theatrical productions, Blackburn students and featured guests are set to showcase their exceptional skills on stage. This season promises to celebrate artistic diversity, inviting the community to join us in experiencing the transformative power of music and theatre.

The season kicked off with a February capstone performance from senior Autumn Switzer. The campus community also enjoyed a visit from world-class performer Dr. Whitney Myers, who led a masterclass for Blackburn vocal majors, where she demonstrated technique, provided feedback, and helped students with their performance. She also performed the Wagner Wesendonck Lieder and a lecture on the story surrounding its composition.

All performances will be in Bothwell Auditorium on the Blackburn College campus. Musical tickets will be $10 for the public, free for Blackburn students, faculty, and staff. Other events are free and open to the public. For any additional information regarding these performances, contact music@blackburn.edu or call 217-854-5704.

The schedule for the Spring of 2024 includes:

24-Hour Play Festival

Saturday, February 24, 7:00 PM

Join us for fresh and innovative performances in a race-the-clock experience. Blackburn’s 24-hour play festival offers student writers, directors, and actors the opportunity to conceive, rehearse, and stage a series of original plays within a single day. The event begins the evening of Friday, February 23, at 7:00 pm. Students will form groups and create an original 10-minute play for 24 hours. Performances will be held in Bothwell Auditorium at 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 24.

Blackburn Studio Recital

Sunday, March 3, 2:00 PM

Blackburn Voice and Piano students will perform a variety of music they have been working on for the past two semesters at Blackburn’s Clegg Chapel. This event is both free and open to the public.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Friday, March 22, 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 24, 2:00 PM

A delightful and quirky musical, taking you into the intense and comical world of competitive spelling. Tickets will be $10 for the public; free for Blackburn students, faculty, and staff.

Senior Capstone Performances

Saturday, April, 13, 2:00 PM

Sunday, April, 14, 2:00 PM

Senior music and theatre majors will showcase their talent and celebrate their years of dedication and growth in captivating capstone performances. Peyton Meyers will perform an original play on Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 pm. Samantha Cox will present a staged reading of her original play on Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 pm. Performances will be held in Bothwell Auditorium.

Evan Bravos Masterclass

Saturday, April 20, 4:30 PM

Masterclass performance gives students an amazing opportunity to work with and learn from the widely acclaimed professional opera singer Evan Bravos. Graciously funded by the Blackburn Alumni Association Grant, this event is free and open to the public.

Spring Choir Concert

Sunday, April 21, 2:00 PM

Conducted by Dr. Joseph Welch, Blackburn College’s choir, along with guest artist Evan Bravos, will perform a collection of works, including Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs, in Blackburn’s Bothwell auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.

