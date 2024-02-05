ALTON - Alton’s Black History Month Exhibit is officially open at City Hall.

From Monday, Feb. 5 to Feb. 29, 2024, visitors can view the display in the lobby during City Hall’s open hours. The exhibit covers Black history in Alton starting in the early 1900s through the present day, with information about local leaders, churches, musicians and more.

“I think it’s important for this generation now to understand and know and be exposed to the history of Black legacy in this community and the wealth of Black history here, because it is endless,” said First Lady Sheila Goins, who helped organize the exhibit.

Goins worked with local historian Charlotte Johnson. They compiled documents and artifacts obtained from Hayner Public Library District, as well as display items from Eva Perkins and other community members who have sponsored Black History Month exhibits in Alton in the past.

Article continues after sponsor message

Goins, Johnson and Perkins encourage community members to visit the exhibit and bring their children.

“People need to know. People need to see all the history that comes out of Alton,” Perkins added. “Kids are not taught about history in Alton. They need more of it, Black history.”

Alton’s Black History Month Exhibit runs Feb. 5 through Feb. 29, 2024. It is open to the public during City Hall’s open hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. If you have items or information you would like to see displayed, email queenelaine9@aol.com.

More like this:

Related Video: