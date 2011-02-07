Godfrey, Ill. – A month of activities and events will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College in conjunction with Black History Month in February.

· The “Alton African-American Oral History Project” will air nightly on LCTV Charter Cable Channel 989 in the Alton area and via streaming-live video by visiting http://www.lc.edu/lctv_live. The project includes a montage of profiles on people who contributed to our community including –

Josephine Beckwith, Norval Cox, Hazel Killion, Joseph Berry, Grace Monroe and James Bailey. The series will air until Feb.28.

· “Black American Moments”, pre-recorded readings about African Americans in our nation’s history will air as part of regular programming on WLCA 89.9 FM and WBGZ 1570 AM throughout the month and will feature the voices of college employees and community members including Ed Gray, Yvette McClemore, Kehven Williams, LaDonna Whitner, Angela Weaver, Leonard & Ruth Hawthorne, Dwayne Bailey, Jeremy Griggs, and Brenda Walker McCain.

· Monday, Feb.7 at 11 a.m. in Reid Cafeteria Saxophonist Mike Fitzgerald will showcase a variety of jazz styles including bebop, straight ahead and contemporary.

· “Unity in the Community” will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in Schrieffer Commons and will include a symposium of community leaders discussing measures to help area youth succeed.

· Wednesday, Feb.9 at 11:30 a.m. in the Reid Library Dr. Alisha White will discuss the medical profession, highlighting motivational tools for success to students in the college’s Certified Nurse Assistant program.

· The Lewis and Clark Black Student Association will hold a “meet and greet” on Friday, Feb. 11 at noon in the Underground Connection.

· D.C. Cooper, a broadcast professional, will give a presentation on the importance of public speaking skills on Monday, Feb. 14 at noon in the Reid Library.

· Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in the Reid Restaurant a gospel concert will feature the Demetrius Hatcher Ensemble.

· The Busy Fingers will host a quilting exhibition on Sunday, Feb.20 at 3 p.m. in the Ringhausen Music building atrium. Members from this local organization will explain the history and motivation behind artistry associated with creating various types of quilts.

· Wednesday, Feb. 23 at noon in the Reid Library Capt. Marc McLemore, Commander – Madison County Sheriff Dept., will present information related to law enforcement.

· Friday, Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the Reid Restaurant a traditional student favorite, “Spirit of Angela”, will be presented to introduce the audience to various African dance techniques.

· Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel the annual “Celebration in Song” will feature Gospel singing from local female soloists.

· “The Art of Spoken Word” presentation will mix poetry with upbeat tempos and phrases involving stories of life and emotion on Monday, Feb. 28. at 1:30 p.m. in the Underground Connection

For more information on any of these events, please call (618) 468-6400.

