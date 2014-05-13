Alton, IL - The public is invited to attend a special presentation by the Bob Jones University Drama Ministry Team at Brown Street Baptist Church on Sunday, May 18th, at 10:30 AM.

The program will feature an original drama, “Instant Message.”

The Drama Ministry Team is touring the central states this summer. Members of the group are students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., a Bible-believing Christian liberal arts university with an annual enrollment of over 3,000 students from all 50 states and 40 foreign countries.  BJU offers over 70 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business. 

