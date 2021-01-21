ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare will make it easier for families to access BJC’s world-class care in the Edwardsville area in 2021. BJC recently purchased the property at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159 in Edwardsville that was previously a Shop ‘n Save grocery store. BJC will develop it into a 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space for future expansion. The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages in a specially designed facility with services provided by BJC Medical Group and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The location is scheduled to open summer 2021.

“BJC Medical Group is thrilled to bring our advanced primary care and specialty services to Madison County in a location that is convenient and close to home. We very much look forward to serving the greater Edwardsville community,” said Dr. Douglas Pogue, President BJC Medical Group.

The BJC Outpatient Center’s design will be warm and inviting for patients of all ages, with easily accessible parking and amenities.

Services will initially include:

Adult and Pediatric Convenient Care

Convenient Care is a same day, walk-in clinic that provides an alternative to emergency department visits for minor illnesses and injuries when your primary care physician or pediatrician’s offices are closed/unavailable

Primary Care

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Pain Management

Sleep Medicine

Endocrinology

Pediatric Therapies:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech and Language Therapy

X-Ray

Lab

