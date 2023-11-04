ALTON – The BJC Outpatient Center at Godfrey opened its doors Nov. 1, providing accessible, high-quality health care for patients of all ages.

The 14,000-square-foot facility, at 5213 Godfrey Road, offers primary and convenient care services, with plans to expand in the future to provide an array of outpatient services.

"We are excited to offer this space to the families of Godfrey," said Dr. Daniel Berg, a BJC Medical Group family medicine provider at the new location. "We look forward to continuing to provide patients extraordinary care in a convenient manner and growing BJC's relationship with the community."

Article continues after sponsor message

Highly trained and experienced full-time primary care providers Daniel Berg, MD; Mindy Faraone, FNP; and Donna Koenig, FNP, are ready to address health care needs and take new patient appointments.

BJC Convenient Care at Godfrey has been open in the same building since late September, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily to take walk-in patients with various minor illnesses and injuries.

For more information, call 618-619-3330.

Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC Medical Group and community leaders came together recently for a ribbon cutting at the BJC Outpatient Center at Godfrey.

More like this: