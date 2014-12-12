As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, BJC Medical Group is pleased to announce a new website design and revolutionary approach to how patients can find and connect with their doctors in the online space.

The organization launched an evolution of bjcmedicalgroup.org that offers online appointment scheduling for select doctors. Powered by ZocDoc, the functionality will give patients 24/7 online access to see the doctor’s availability so they can instantly schedule an appointment that makes sense for their busy schedule, often the same day or next day.

Thanks to valuable input from patients, physicians and agency Cejka Search, the new website will represent a fresh, user-friendly design where patients will be able to find a practice or doctor quickly and gain the information they need, even if they’re accessing the website on a mobile phone or tablet. Patients can review helpful articles and videos, physician specialty areas, practice philosophy and our connections to BJC HealthCare.

“For the last 20 years, our core mission--improving the health of the communities and people we serve—has stayed the same, but we also recognize the importance of constantly innovating and adapting to keep up with the busy lives of our patients, ” says David Knocke, president of BJC Medical Group. “The updated website is just the newest way that we’re improving access to over 300 great BJC doctors.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The organization has already implemented extended office hours and myBJC, a patient portal which offers secure e-mail messaging to your provider and will soon include online bill pay.

According to Knocke, the project is part of a larger growth strategy to position the organization for success for the next 20 years and beyond.

BJC Medical Group employs more than 240 doctors and specialists who are affiliated with the top-ranked hospitals in the area. The organization cares for thousands of people every day at over 90 locations in greater St. Louis, mid-Missouri and southern Illinois. As part of BJC HealthCare, the organization is backed by the research and technology resources of one of the top health care organizations in the country.

Photos Available: Employees gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of BJC Medical Group. Many of the employees enjoyed cake and a Q/A session with BJC Medical Group leadership. Website screenshot.

More like this: