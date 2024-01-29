Bishop Thomas John Paprocki prepares to begin Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, a service attended by Marquette students and teachers.ALTON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois traveled to the Riverbend on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.

Paprocki led two Mass services for Father McGivney Catholic High School and Marquette Catholic High School students, teachers and administrators. Father McGivney and Marquette Catholic High Schools are two of the 43 Catholic schools in the diocese, which serve a total of 10,244 students.

National Catholic Schools Week runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2024.

