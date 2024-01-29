ALTON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois traveled to the Riverbend on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.

Paprocki led two Mass services for Father McGivney Catholic High School and Marquette Catholic High School students, teachers and administrators. Father McGivney and Marquette Catholic High Schools are two of the 43 Catholic schools in the diocese, which serve a total of 10,244 students.

Article continues after sponsor message

National Catholic Schools Week runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2024.

More like this: