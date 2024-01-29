Bishop Travels to Alton and Glen Carbon for National Catholic Schools Week
ALTON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois traveled to the Riverbend on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week.
Paprocki led two Mass services for Father McGivney Catholic High School and Marquette Catholic High School students, teachers and administrators. Father McGivney and Marquette Catholic High Schools are two of the 43 Catholic schools in the diocese, which serve a total of 10,244 students.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
National Catholic Schools Week runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2024.
More like this: