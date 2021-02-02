EDWARDSVILLE - Bishop Paprocki celebrated Mass on the Father McGivney Catholic High School campus to Celebrate Catholic Schools Week. National Catholic Schools Week (CSW) is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. This year’s theme is Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service. Each day is themed to celebrate different aspects of the people involved in the enterprise of Catholic education, including celebrating our parishes, communities, families, vocations and our faculty, staff and students.

Bishop Paprocki explains, "The first half of this 2020-2021 school year has certainly been remarkable. From face masks and temperature checks to safe-distancing and new arrangements of classrooms and schedules, this has been a year like no other. This year has required tremendous effort, collaboration, and creativity. It has required courage. Our school administrators, faculty, staff, students, and families have all been tested by this. You have passed that test with flying colors. As your bishop, I could not be more proud of each of our Catholic school communities. Your witness of humility, courage, resilience, and perseverance is a testament to your faith. So many faithful people have sacrificed so much to make in-person learning happen across our diocese. This selfless giving of one’s time, talent, and treasure for the sake of our students and their families is an inspiring witness of Christian discipleship." The Bishop adds, "Let us always remember, especially in times of stress and fear, the words of our savior, “Do not be afraid” and let us always have this prayer of confident faith on our lips, “Jesus, I trust in You.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marketing and Development Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “Catholic Schools Week is an exciting time for not only our students but our McGivney families, supporters, faculty and staff. Our Faith Formation Director, Mr. Craig Brummer, along with our Principal Joseph Lomabardi, continue to make CSW special, unique and fun year after year.”

Ms. Moody encourages the community to join in celebrating FMCHS during Catholic Schools Week by following McGivney on social media and watching all the action in real time through pictures and videos posted to our pages. The school mass was Live Streamed on Facebook today.

If you are called to support Father McGivney Catholic High School or the greater mission of Catholic education in the Springfield diocese please consider a donation by going to www.dio.org/schools

More like this: