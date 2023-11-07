PIASA - Southwestern High sophomore middle hitter Vivian Zurheide was recently honored with an All-Conference selection for her efforts in the 2023 season for the Piasa Birds.

She is also an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

Zurheide's head Southwestern High girls' volleyball coach Derek Dempsey said she was a front-row player who started as a middle hitter and moved outside to strong-side hitter about three weeks in the season.

"Vivian was by far our best offensive threat in terms of hitting," the coach said. "She should show a lot of growth as a player between now and next year. She is also a solid defensive player. She is very hard to cover on the hitting side."

Dempsey said Vivian simply loves spiking the volleyball and constantly hustles on the court.

Zurheide is a multi-rounded athlete and last year was one of the leading scorers on the Piasa Birds girls basketball team.

The future looks very bright for Zurheide in all her sports, Coach Dempsey said.

Again, congratulations to Vivian Zurheide on her all-conference selection and pick as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

